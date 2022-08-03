ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

WSET

2 men and a pet rescued from Danville river

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Danville river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Just after 2:15 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1200 block of Branch Street. There, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thenewsprogress.com

State police investigating crash on Nelson Church Road

At 7:10 p.m. on Friday (July 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Newton Rd. a quarter-mile west of Nelson Church Rd. A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling east on Wilson Newton Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled into a creek and struck an embankment.
NELSON, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department investigating homicide

The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
EMPORIA, VA
FOX8 News

Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WITN

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chathamstartribune.com

Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time

The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
DANVILLE, VA
WITN

Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Suspect arrested in Carrboro shooting that started as argument

CARRBORO, N.C.(WNCN) – The Carrboro Police Department said it has made an arrest in a shooting that began as an arugement. Police said they were called to the areas of Jones Ferry Road and Davie Road just before 7 p.m. on July 18. Investigators said an argument escalated to someone shooting from one vehicle into another.
CARRBORO, NC

