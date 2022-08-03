Read on www.southhillenterprise.com
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Danville river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Danville river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
cbs17
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
WITN
Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Just after 2:15 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1200 block of Branch Street. There, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the...
thenewsprogress.com
State police investigating crash on Nelson Church Road
At 7:10 p.m. on Friday (July 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Newton Rd. a quarter-mile west of Nelson Church Rd. A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling east on Wilson Newton Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled into a creek and struck an embankment.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
WITN
Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
ClickOnDetroit.com
After record violent crime and gang wars, this police department is finding solutions
Danville, VA. – Gangs shooting at police — that’s how bad things were in Danville, Virginia when violent crime hit all-time highs less than a decade ago. It’s taken years and a lot of work to turn the city around. The solutions they found could work for other cities battling gun violence.
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Restaurant managers claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assault employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham city council...
cbs17
Suspect arrested in Carrboro shooting that started as argument
CARRBORO, N.C.(WNCN) – The Carrboro Police Department said it has made an arrest in a shooting that began as an arugement. Police said they were called to the areas of Jones Ferry Road and Davie Road just before 7 p.m. on July 18. Investigators said an argument escalated to someone shooting from one vehicle into another.
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before North Carolina emergency landing
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
