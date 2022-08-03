ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers 6-year-old girl subject of FDLE's Missing Child Alert activation

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sfas_0h3Cqup800

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has activated a Missing Child Alert for a six-year-old Fort Myers girl missing for more than a month.

The FDLE alert said Zainab Hassan was last seen July 1 near the 2200th block of Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

Missing child found: 6-year-old Dayenna Johnson was last seen at a Fort Myers hotel

Child coming home: Missing Fort Myers children found in Mexico and coming home, officials say

In case you missed it: Fort Myers police: Custody violation involved in case of two missing children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLP39_0h3Cqup800

The little girl was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings with butterflies. She has a scar on her left eyebrow and she may be in the company of Yassir Hassan, 56, and Tammi Gilbert, 48.

A Fort Myers police official confirmed the adults are the girl's parents.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers 6-year-old girl subject of FDLE's Missing Child Alert activation

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate a shooting on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs

Deputies investigate a shooting at Benson’s Grocery on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs. There is one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in

Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects

Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
wild941.com

Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House

Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Mexico#Fdle S Missing Child#Fort Myers News Press
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers

SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. Another arcade robbery and the crook is still on the loose, video shows them calmly walking out of the arcade with a bag full of cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy