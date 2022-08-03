ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield's tornado sirens to be tested this morning

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
Tornado sirens in Springfield will be tested this morning after a delay due to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said the tests will take place at 10 a.m. today, one day after they were postponed due to a series of severe thunderstorms.

Normally, the tests take place at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month to help residents familiarize themselves with the sirens in case of severe weather.

While there weren't any tornado warnings Tuesday, there was a flash flood warning for Sangamon County during the storm. Overall, the National Weather Service in Lincoln reported 1.4 inches of rain at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport, with higher amounts to the east and south of the region.

