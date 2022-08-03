Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games

Read on www.90min.com
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
90min writers predict the 2022/23 Premier League table
90min predict the final 2022/23 Premier League table.
European champions England rise to 4th in latest FIFA world rankings
FIFA have released the latest women's world rankings, with new places in the top 10 for England, Germany, Sweden, France & more.
Club America confirms transfer of Jorge Sanchez to Ajax
Club America confirmed earlier this week that Jorge Sanchez will soon be making the move to Eredivisie giants Ajax after reaching an agreement.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal consider Kante bid; De Jong rules out Man Utd move
Today's biggest transfer rumours, including the latest on Frenkie de Jong and N'Golo Kante.
West Ham 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing West Ham's 2022/23 Premier League season, including key players, how to watch every game, summer transfer activity and final position prediction.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Georginio Wijnaldum joins Roma on loan
Georginio Wijnaldum has signed for Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain with the option to make it a permanent move.
Gavi 'won't renew Barcelona contract' if Bernardo Silva joins
Gavi is unhappy with Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva.
Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana & James Maddison remain committed to Leicester
Leicester City boss has explained that he started Wesley Fofana and James Maddison in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Brentford because he believes their 'commitment' has not wavered.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to encourage Barcelona to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to tempt Barcelona to bid for Aurelien Tchouameni.
Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool 'must improve quickly'
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool need to improve 'quickly' after their 2-2 draw with Fulham.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Magpies seal opening day win
REPORTING FROM ST JAMES' PARK - Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners open Premier League season with win
Player ratings from the 2022/23 Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as late Salah equaliser saves sloppy Reds
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.
