ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kevin Durant trade suggestion includes Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, QuikTrip, Wawa

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWu7Q_0h3CqJbb00

We're seen some interesting trade proposals for Kevin Durant since it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets star wanted a trade , and that the Phoenix Suns were his preferred next team .

But one we saw on Tuesday might just take the cake … err … Snackle.

In the suggested trade, the Suns would receive Kevin Durant, while the Brooklyn Nets would receive Tobias Harris from the Philadelphia 76ers and Jae Crowder from the Suns, along with protection removed from Philadelphia's 2027 first-round pick from the trade for James Harden.

The 76ers would land Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet from Phoenix.

Also included in the deal? A  couple of convenience stores.

More: Suns starter's tweet prompts Phoenix Suns' trade speculation: 'Time for a change'

Yes, the Nets would receive a QuikTrip convenience store from Phoenix and Bridges would be reunited with his favorite convenience store on the East Coast, Wawa.

The trade was suggested by QuikTrip on social media on Tuesday and it got people's attention, including Bridges, who responded to QT's tweet.

More: Kevin Durant trade updates: Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation, reports, odds, news

The backstory between Mikal Bridges and the convenience store

The trade proposal wasn't the only tweet from QT on Tuesday.

The convenience store chain tweeted out why it was included Bridges in its theoretical trade for Kevin Durant.

It all stems from Bridges tweeting out that he missed Wawa, a chain not located in Arizona, last year.

The Suns player also replied to a QT tweet, tagging Wawa.

More: Phoenix Suns trade live updates: Speculation, rumors if team misses out on Kevin Durant

More tweets from QuikTrip

The QT Twitter account wasn't done yet.

It posted several other tweets about the trade on Tuesday, interacting with fans in many of them.

More: Are Phoenix Suns really out of Kevin Durant sweepstakes? Fox Sports' Chris Broussard thinks so

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kevin Durant trade suggestion includes Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, QuikTrip, Wawa

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
ClutchPoints

‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiktrip#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy