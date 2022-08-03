Kevin Durant trade suggestion includes Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, QuikTrip, Wawa

We're seen some interesting trade proposals for Kevin Durant since it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets star wanted a trade , and that the Phoenix Suns were his preferred next team .

But one we saw on Tuesday might just take the cake … err … Snackle.

In the suggested trade, the Suns would receive Kevin Durant, while the Brooklyn Nets would receive Tobias Harris from the Philadelphia 76ers and Jae Crowder from the Suns, along with protection removed from Philadelphia's 2027 first-round pick from the trade for James Harden.

The 76ers would land Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet from Phoenix.

Also included in the deal? A couple of convenience stores.

Yes, the Nets would receive a QuikTrip convenience store from Phoenix and Bridges would be reunited with his favorite convenience store on the East Coast, Wawa.

The trade was suggested by QuikTrip on social media on Tuesday and it got people's attention, including Bridges, who responded to QT's tweet.

The backstory between Mikal Bridges and the convenience store

The trade proposal wasn't the only tweet from QT on Tuesday.

The convenience store chain tweeted out why it was included Bridges in its theoretical trade for Kevin Durant.

It all stems from Bridges tweeting out that he missed Wawa, a chain not located in Arizona, last year.

The Suns player also replied to a QT tweet, tagging Wawa.

More tweets from QuikTrip

The QT Twitter account wasn't done yet.

It posted several other tweets about the trade on Tuesday, interacting with fans in many of them.

