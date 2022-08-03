Beaver County Detectives' unmarked vehicle stolen and crashed in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA — State police are investigating the theft of a Beaver County Detectives vehicle after discovering it crashed at an intersection in the city.

According to state police, an unmarked black SUV belonging to the county detectives was originally reported as stolen around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers recovered the SUV crashed around 3:49 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Elmira Street.

At this time, no suspects have been named for the theft. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the state police Brighton Township barracks at 724-773-7400.