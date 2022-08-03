Montclair Crime: Man Steals Gucci Bag; Teen Girls Seen Throwing Rocks at Glenfield School

Read on baristanet.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police
A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said. The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief
WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
Newark Police Seeking to Identify Porch Pirate Package Thieves
NEWARK, NJ – Police are investigating the theft of packages from an apartment building lobby...
bulletin-news.com
Four Cars With Key Fobs Inside Stolen In Millburn In One Week
Four expensive automobiles were taken in Millburn over the course of seven days, all with key fobs still inside, according to police documents made public this week. On July 23, a complaint of a stolen car prompted Millburn Police Officer Crawn to go to a house on Elm Street. The homeowner stated that his Audi A5 was taken from his driveway sometime overnight. The key fob was said to have been left in the unlocked car.
Woman Beaten, Deliberately Hit By Car In Motel Parking Lot, BF In Custody: South Hackensack PD
A man repeatedly punched a woman in the face, knocked her down and then hit her with his car in the parking lot of a motel just off Route 46 – all of which was captured on security video, authorities said. Choice Neely Jr., 44, of Paterson sped off...
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
TWO-FER: Same Street, Different Shootings Reported 90 Minutes Apart In Paterson
Separate shootings near the same Paterson street corner sent two victims to the hospital less than 90 minutes apart. A 22-year-old city man got to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle after the first shooting near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint announcement.
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
Authorities Seize 6,550 Folds Heroin, Meth, Crack, $3K, Handguns In Duo's Bust: Prosecutor
A multi-agency investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean counties led to the arrest of a pair of New Jersey residents. The cooperative investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as...
Newark Burglar Broke Into Restaurant and Stole Cash Register and $300
NEWARK, NJ – A man broke into a South American cuisine restaurant on Monday and...
4 families displaced, firefighters injured after Newark fire
NEWARK, N.J. -- Four families have been displaced after a fire in Newark.Firefighters were sent to the three-story residential building on Broadway just before noon Friday.Fire and smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof.Several firefighters were injured, but there's no word on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought
A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
theobserver.com
ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
ID Sought For Road-Raged Newark Driver Who Assaulted Victim With Mace
Recognize this car? Authorities are seeking clues on the driver who allegedly assaulted another driver with mace during a heated road rage incident. The driver of the vehicle pictured above is accused of spraying mace at another driver during a quarrel on Springfield Avenue near Livingston Street on Monday, June 27, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a Wednesday, August 3 release.
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
wabcradio.com
Family of 14-Year-old Boy Found Shot to Death in Queens Speaks Out
NEW YORK (77WABC) — The family of a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Queens, New York Tuesday morning has spoken out, saying they are devastated by his death. According to police, officers found the boy’s body lying outside on a driveway on Beach 67th Street, potentially in connection to a shooting on a nearby block the night before. The boy, identified as Shawn Frye of Paterson, N.J., had been shot once in the back and was declared dead at the scene.
NJ Pair Killed In NY Crash Were Set To Play In Sikh Basketball Tournament: Officials
Two New Jerseyans both with bright futures were among three victims killed last month in a fiery Long Island crash. Puneet Singh, of Iselin, Amarjit Singh, of Hazlet and Harpaul Multani, of Queens — all 23 — were set to play in the Sikh Hoops NY tournament the weekend they were killed, according to Congressional candidate Reema Rasool.
