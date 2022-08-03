Montclair Crime: Man Steals Gucci Bag; Teen Girls Seen Throwing Rocks at Glenfield School

Four expensive automobiles were taken in Millburn over the course of seven days, all with key fobs still inside, according to police documents made public this week. On July 23, a complaint of a stolen car prompted Millburn Police Officer Crawn to go to a house on Elm Street. The homeowner stated that his Audi A5 was taken from his driveway sometime overnight. The key fob was said to have been left in the unlocked car.

