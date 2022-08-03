ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Offers to Buy Back bZ4X EVs with Wheels That Might Fall Off

Toyota announced a recall for the bZ4X electric vehicle in June, acknowledging that wheels might detach from the car because of malfunctioning hub bolts and asking customers to stop driving the vehicle. The automaker had been offering free loaners to affected bZ4X owners, but the deal has now been increased...
CARS
torquenews.com

Where Does Lexus’ LX600 Fall in With the Release of The New Sequoia?. With the release of the new right around the corner, what’s going to happen to the Lexus LX600? Sequoia. It’s almost time to start welcoming big beefy Japanese SUVs by the name of Sequoia to...
CARS
Road & Track

Toyota Recalls Nearly 75,000 Tacoma Pickup Trucks

Toyota’s Tacoma might be the leader of the midsize truck segment, but that doesn’t mean the beloved Tacoma isn’t without flaws. Toyota will recall 75,400 trucks from the 2022 and 2023 production runs because of child-seat anchor problems. These affected vehicles apparently suffer from noncompliance with the top child-seat anchor welds, which don’t meet safety standards for the United States.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022

Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 electric bikes designed to satisfy every automotive lover’s need for speed

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a low-slung electric bike that is the perfect mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
makeuseof.com

What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Speed to Drive Your Car?

Many factors affect the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, including the make, model, drag coefficient, and the type of engine. However, the speed at which you drive the car is equally important. Nobody enjoys filling up the gas tank, especially given rising fuel costs. But did you know that there's...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll

Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
CARS

