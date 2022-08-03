Read on www.torquenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Toyota Offers to Buy Back bZ4X EVs with Wheels That Might Fall Off
Toyota announced a recall for the bZ4X electric vehicle in June, acknowledging that wheels might detach from the car because of malfunctioning hub bolts and asking customers to stop driving the vehicle. The automaker had been offering free loaners to affected bZ4X owners, but the deal has now been increased...
torquenews.com
Add new comment
Where Does Lexus’ LX600 Fall in With the Release of The New Sequoia?. With the release of the new right around the corner, what’s going to happen to the Lexus LX600? Sequoia. It’s almost time to start welcoming big beefy Japanese SUVs by the name of Sequoia to...
Road & Track
Toyota Recalls Nearly 75,000 Tacoma Pickup Trucks
Toyota’s Tacoma might be the leader of the midsize truck segment, but that doesn’t mean the beloved Tacoma isn’t without flaws. Toyota will recall 75,400 trucks from the 2022 and 2023 production runs because of child-seat anchor problems. These affected vehicles apparently suffer from noncompliance with the top child-seat anchor welds, which don’t meet safety standards for the United States.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
What's the Best Electric Bike to Buy (and Ride) in 2022?
Want to buy an e-bike but not sure where to start? Find out which electric bike—Cannondale vs. SWFT vs. Rad Power Bikes—is the best e-bike of 2022, according to riders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
New electric bike with massive battery claims to be able to climb Mount Everest on a single charge
Colorado-based Optibike is one of the oldest electric bicycle companies in the United States, and so they know a thing or two about building high-performance e-bikes. But the new Optibike R22 Everest seems to go above and beyond what anyone could have asked for, claiming to have enough battery to climb Mount Everest on a single charge.
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022
Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes designed to satisfy every automotive lover’s need for speed
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a low-slung electric bike that is the perfect mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Speed to Drive Your Car?
Many factors affect the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, including the make, model, drag coefficient, and the type of engine. However, the speed at which you drive the car is equally important. Nobody enjoys filling up the gas tank, especially given rising fuel costs. But did you know that there's...
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll
Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
How Soon Will Nissan Kill Off the Titan?
Are we seeing the final years of the Nissan Titan? All signs point in that direction. The post How Soon Will Nissan Kill Off the Titan? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver
The Hyundai Genesis sedan brought luxury to the mainstream. If you are looking for a used luxury sedan, a 2016 Hyundai Genesis is a top choice. The post A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Kia's July 2022 US Sales Down Year-Over-Year, But Electrified Sales Up 86 Percent
Not to sound like a broken record, but once again Kia has seen its monthly sales slip, but at the same time its electrified vehicle sales increased significantly, 86% in fact. This month however, those increased sales are from hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales, specifically. More specifically, Kia’s...
Comments / 1