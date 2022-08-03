ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Forecast brings typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today. we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Dodging rain drops again for most of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances remain elevated as we continue to sit on the outside of high pressure and see passing Gulf disturbances. These disturbances help increase lift in the atmosphere allowing for scattered to numerous showers and t-storms to develop each day. Pockets of heavy rain will continue to account for localized bullseyes of 2-4″ which could lead to localized nuisance type flooding.
WAFB

Not as wet going into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Rain chances to remain likely through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re going to have to do your best to dodge the raindrops over the next several days. Rain chances will remain in the likely category into the beginning of next week. A Slight Risk for flash flooding is in place for much of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy
brproud.com

GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Families make their last-minute shopping rounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class is back in session, tomorrow, for many students here in Baton Rouge and that means getting back into their well-known routines. According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend $864 on average for back-to-school items, with 69% of parents shopping three weeks before classes begin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WAFB

I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments

BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got heated in front of a WBRZ camera Thursday. It happened after a Justice of the Peace dismissed his eviction cases. It's not the first time 2 On Your Side has met with unhappy tenants at Tiger Park. One of those tenants says she and her two young children are living in rough, moldy conditions that aren't being addressed. Dynasty Materre says she withheld her July and August rent because her work orders were piling up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy