In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky
Rescue crews are still searching for hundreds of missing people after last week’s historic floods in Kentucky. At least 37 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.Aug. 3, 2022.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
