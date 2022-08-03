Westford Conservation Trust talks trail accessibility and stewardship

Read on westfordcat.org
Related
westfordcat.org
Unique New Restaurant, Trail Stewardship, Community Wellness: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Aug. 7 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford. A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini...
westfordcat.org
Business Memberships
Benefits: In addition to the Premium Business Membership benefits, the business is featured for supporting the production of a regularly produced show or government meeting: Select Board, School Committee, Planning Board. Membership. Choose a contribution level that best identifies your involvement with WestfordCAT. Whether you are streaming local meetings, opening...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale
A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
iheart.com
Stow Apple Farm Puts 'Sunscreen' On Crops Amid Drought, Intense Heat
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — With the ongoing drought spurring outdoor watering bans across the state apples in Stow are starting to feel the burn... literally. Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow has a plethora of healthy fruit despite the drought, but their biggest problem is sunburnt apples. "[It]...
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of August 7, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
nashobavalleyvoice.com
New gas station in Shirley Village? That depends …
SHIRLEY — The vacant lot at 12 Front St. in the Village business district — partially fenced, strewn with rubble and stippled with weeds that attract litter like Velcro — has been an eyesore for some time. Select Board Chairman Debra Flagg noted its sorry looks when...
wgbh.org
Wounded Knee descendants want a Mass. museum to return artifacts looted from their relatives’ bodies
The massacre at Wounded Knee is one of the most shameful episodes in United States history, a war crime perpetrated by U.S. soldiers on U.S. soil against Native Americans. At least 250 Lakota men, women and children were gunned down by the U.S. cavalry on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in 1890. The Lakota dead were not treated with dignity. Looters took everything of value or interest from the corpses of the men, women and children.
everettleader.com
Buying And Developing The Polluted Exxon Site Is A Bold Undertaking
The Davis Companies are taking on a mega money land/development deal that is all about huge outlays of capital and borrowings, an enormous price tag for pollution. mitigation, ballooning construction costs caused by inflation and rising interest rates as a recession appears to be coming on. Timing is often a...
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WMUR.com
Cyanobacteria bloom reported at Amherst lake
AMHERST, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is reporting a cyanobacteria bloom on Baboosic Lake. The advisory is a precautionary measure for those who use the lake for recreation. Cyanobacteria can make people and pets sick if they come into contact with it. Symptoms include irritation...
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Comments / 0