Kemp extends state gas tax break, gas prices down almost 60 cents a gallon in past 30 days

Georgia has extended the gas tax suspension for another month, with the break now expected to expire on Sept. 12.

The 29.1-cent discount was set to expire Aug. 14. It was the latest extension since prices soared this year; the first was to last from March 18 through May 31.

Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday extended the latest temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline sales tax that had been due to expire late next week.

The decision comes as the average price of a gallon of gasoline has plummeted almost 60 cents in a month -- from $4.29 to $3.70 as of Wednesday morning. A year ago, the price in Rome was $2.92 a gallon.

The average prices as of Wednesday morning from AAA:

♦ Floyd: $3.69, down 2 cents from Monday.

♦ Bartow: $3.66, down 6 cents.

♦ Gordon: $3.54, down a penny.

♦ Polk: $3.76, down 8 cents.

♦ Chattooga: $3.50, up 4 cents.

Kemp issued two executive orders, one extending the sales tax suspension and the other renewing the governor’s state of emergency declaration related to supply chain disruptions.

Kemp blamed the Biden administration for both rising prices and supply chain woes.

“We can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we’re doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the president's failed policies.”

President Joe Biden has called attention to falling oil prices in recent weeks and has called on oil companies to pass the lower costs on to American consumers. The president has blamed supply chain disruptions primarily on the war in Ukraine and profit taking by oil companies.

The General Assembly initially suspended collection of the gasoline sales tax in March. Kemp then extended the suspension in May, at the beginning of last month, and again on Wednesday. The latest temporary suspension is due to expire Sept. 12.