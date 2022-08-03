SOUTH2 WEST8 Drops Eye-Catching Outdoor Styles for Spring/Summer 2023

It’s not everyday you come across an exotic pet. Even when you do, there are typically some boundaries to what you expect. I was in a gas station recently and a man had a pet raccoon just hanging out on his shoulders while he purchased some beer. I’ve seen people with giant lizards and snakes. I even know of a pet bobcat up in the mountains near me which blew my mind the first time I saw it. All of these pets are a little unusual and definitely rare but I came across an Instagram account that I can’t get over. Just when you thought you had seen it all, you find a Russian couple with a pet cougar living in a one bedroom apartment. Yes you read that correctly, two people, one giant cat in a one bedroom apartment. If you are unfamiliar, a cougar is also known as a mountain lion or a puma depending on where you are in the world. They can grow to nearly 7 feet long and over 200 lbs. This giant house cougar is named Messi and he has one very interesting life.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO