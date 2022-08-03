ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers basketball recruiting: Qin Pang could be set to blow-up soon

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

Recruiting is really starting to heat up for Qin Pang, who has been recently offered by Big East program Seton Hall. The New York forward could also be closing in on his first SEC offer.

An impressive forward with good feet, the 6-foot-9 Pang was raised in Shenzhen, located just north of Hong Kong.

Pang plays for Christ the King Regional (Middle Village, N.Y.) as well as the powerhouse New York Rens program.

Earlier this week, Pang spoke about where things stand in his recruitment.

“I got an offer from Seton Hall, and a Florida coach just informed me this afternoon that they are going to offer me soon,” Pang told RutgersWire. “Kentucky had a FaceTime with me this week – said they’ll put me on the top list.”

Florida hasn’t extended an offer yet but one could be coming from the SEC program after Pang spoke this week with associate head coach Korey McCray.

“Not yet, just spoke to assistant coach Korey yesterday,” Pang said of an offer from Florida. “He said the head coach is going to call me and offer me when he got back to the office.

“They have a very good brand in the world, I like what they said to me. I’ll discuss it with my family and coach later, for me right now still focus on my game.”

Rutgers basketball offered Pang in mid-July, becoming one of the bigger (and more local) offers for the New York athlete.

At that time, Pang held offers from Big Ten program Illinois as well as Iona, Marist, UMass, Oregon , St. John’s and Rhode Island.

Pang talked about the Rutgers offer which came from head coach Steve Pikiell and assistant coach Brandin Knight:

“Coach Steve and Brandin spoke to my guardian Tracy about the offer. When he told me the offer I was so excited about that,” Pang told RutgersWire.

“They didn’t talk about that too much, the coach said they loved my game. Keep it up, and they said they followed me for a while. I think there’s more talk in the near future.”

Last season, Rutgers basketball under Pikiell made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1976. Pikiell also landed the highest-ranked recruit of his tenure with class of 2023 prospect Gavin Griffiths committing earlier this summer.

Griffiths is a consensus four-star recruit and top 50 player nationally.

Rutgers University
