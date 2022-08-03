ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled Announces New Album, ‘God Did’

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Famed lyricist and producer DJ Khaled has announced his newest LP, God Did.

The new work is set to drop on August 26. In addition, Khaled announced the release of the new single, “Staying Alive,” which features two other big names: Drake and Lil Baby, and an accompanying video due out Friday (August 5),

God Did marks DJ Khaled’s 13th full-length studio LP.

The artist previewed the new music via Twitter to his five-plus million followers, writing, “DJ KHALED FEAT. @Drake and @lilbaby4PF#STAYINGALIVE ANTHEM AND VIDEO THIS FRIDAY AUG 5TH #GODDID ALBUM DROPPING AUGUST 26TH 8/26 ! Win with us…or watch us win PRE-SAVE & PRE-ADD THE ALBUM NOW! https://djkhaled.lnk.to/goddid_presave

The collaboration with Drake marks one in a series of high-profile releases, which also includes the triple-platinum song, “POPSTAR,” the triple-platinum “For Free,” the platinum “GREECE” and the gold-certified “To The Mac,” “I’m On One,” “No New Friends” and more.

The new song also marks the continuation of a partnership with the rapper Lil Baby, which also includes the triple-platinum song “Every Chance I Get” and the platinum hit “You Stay.”

But it also is the first collaboration with both artists on one DJ Khaled song.

Lately, DJ Khaled has made headlines with an opening appearance at the Academy Awards. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performed at the NBA All-Star game halftime show, and more.

Last year, DJ Khaled dropped his 12th LP, KHALED KHALED. It was his third No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top 200

Earlier this year, DJ Khaled released another teaser for God Did, writing on Twitter, “Are you a believer? Or do I need to continue to show you? I can show you better than I can tell you. Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID #DJKHALED feat. @Drake and @lilbaby4PF ! See you VERY SOON #GODDID album coming soon! @WeTheBestMusic.”

Photo courtesy CL Media

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

