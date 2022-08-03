Convicted Utica Offender Admits to Having Nearly 10K Images of Child Porn on Laptop

Read on 961theeagle.com
Related
Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle
An Oneida County man is under arrest following an assault investigation. The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on Marilyn Drive at approximately 10:50pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about an alleged assault. Officers say then they arrived they met the...
Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica
A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.
Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K
A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case. The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed. The check was written in an amount that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
4 Shot in 4 Hours in Syracuse – All Suffer Leg Injuries
Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just blocks apart that left four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. All are expected to survive, police said. The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Townsend Street where responding officers located a 23-year-old woman who had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Injured as Plane Crash in Palatine Remains Under Investigation
Authorities are still investigating a weekend plane crash in Montgomery County, New York. The names of those involved have not been released at this time. The incident took place at approximately 12:20pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022 near Eaker Road in Palatine, New York. Palatine is situated between Albany and...
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
Calling Hours & Funeral Set for Beautiful Ilion Girl Who Touched So Many
Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been set for the beautiful Ilion girl who touched so many lives during her short time on earth. 12-year-old Anna LaBella passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the loving arms of her mom and dad after a courageous battle with cancer. Anna...
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital
Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left. Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was...
Bye Bye Telemarketers! NY Attorney General Cracking Down on Non Stop Robocalls
Will there soon be an end to those annoying robocalls that seem to never end?. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce with 50 Attorney Generals to crack down on the more than 33 million robocalls every single day. "Our task force is going to dial up our efforts to block these unwanted calls and protect consumers nationwide."
Gray Area: The New York County with the Oldest Population
They say age is just a number, but the numbers don't lie: Some counties are older than others. The website 24/7 Wall Street recently released a study on the counties with the oldest populations in each state. Americans now are living longer than ever, due primarily to advances in health...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0