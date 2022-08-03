Atlanta season 4 trailer sees the Donald Glover comedy drama return to its roots

The first trailer for Atlanta season 4 is here, giving us our best look yet at the show's final installment. Previously, an off-kilter teaser was released, but that didn't give much away in terms of the new season's plot.

While season 3 took place and was filmed in Europe (in cities including Amsterdam, London, and Paris), season 4 sees Earn (Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) return to the titular Georgia city. There are a few callbacks to previous seasons, too, with kids harassing Earn in his car and trying to sell him bottled water.

Glover said at a press conference this week that season four is the "most grounded" run of the show that often dabbles in the surreal (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "I think it explores people more than we have before because I feel like we are right now kind of living in a time where you just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt."

Season 3 debuted in March and is nominated for three Emmys , including a Best Actor in a Comedy Series nod for Glover. The season finale only saw Glover's Earn appear in a post-credits scene, with the episode focusing on Van instead. However, season 4 looks like all four of the main cast members will be back in center stage.

Atlanta season 4 will premiere on FX and Hulu on September 15 – stay tuned for a UK release date. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way this year.

