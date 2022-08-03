ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Can Auburn flip one of Georgia's top recruits before December?

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvbtC_0h3CjdFC00

Auburn Football has roped in five commits for the 2023 cycle, with all of them being rated as four-star prospects by 247Sports.

Although the Auburn coaching staff is off to a quality start in their recruiting efforts, they are still looking for that one headlining commitment that could make the dominoes fall.

Auburn may have that guy within their reach, but they will need to fight off one of their main rivals in order to bring him to the Plains.

Bo Hughley, a four-star offensive tackle from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, has been committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs since last September. However, it appears that Auburn is making an 11th hour push to bring Hughley across state lines ahead of the December signing period.

Since Hughley’s commitment to Georgia, Auburn has remained in constant contact with him. Hughley even attended Big Cat Weekend. The mutual interest between Hughley and Auburn appears to continue growing. So much so, that Auburn Live’s Keith Niebuhr has predicted that Hughley will flip to Auburn.

However, On3’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons, believes that a flip is not imminent, but says that anything is possible between now and December.

“Nothing is going to be official for the top-10 offensive tackle until December,” Simmons said. “This can change at any time, but based on two sources very close to this, I am hearing a flip or any type of change is not imminent for Hughley.”

In addition to Hughley, Auburn fans also need to keep an eye on four-star EDGE ashley williams. Williams, the No. 20 prospect from Louisiana for the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Nebraska Sunday following Big Cat Weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen offers to his name from schools like UGA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others, Lewis has solidified himself as one of the best 2026 prospects in the nation.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Athens, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Georgia State lands commitment from Grayson's Ravon Johnson

Georgia State’s football program landed a commitment Friday from Grayson senior Ravon Johnson. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker/edge, is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. He played last season at Meadowcreek, where he was a second-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection and a Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford pitcher commits to play baseball for Georgia Tech

Buford High School Class of 2024’s Nate Taylor announced via Twitter on Monday, Aug 1, his decision to further his academic and baseball careers at Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher is the latest in a long list of Buford baseball players to commit to play for Georgia Tech after graduation. The Class of 2022’s Jackson Gaspard, Brant Baughcum and Riley Stanford will play for Georgia Tech in the upcoming season. Other Buford alumni who played baseball for Georgia Tech include San Francisco Giants’ Joey Bart, Alex Wilhite, Nick Wilhite, Keyton Gibson, Griffin Jolliff, Jake Burnette, Josh Heddinger and Chase Burnette.
BUFORD, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
CBS 46

New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
wrwh.com

GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck

(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville

Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Auburn Live
CBS 46

Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck

A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

One man injured, person of interest in custody in Gainesville shooting

One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Marathon convenience store on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said authorities responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Thompson Bridge Road at about noon. The man who was shot was transported to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WJBF

Four Georgia men sentenced to federal prison after drug trafficking arrest in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Four men have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested and charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, 43, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine, and he was sentenced to 135 months in […]
CBS 46

Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy