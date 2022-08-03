ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicks Get Limited-Run Channel on SiriusXM

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 4 days ago
SiriusXM has launched The Chicks Channel, a limited-run channel celebrating the music of the country trio The Chicks.

Listeners can tune in to The Chicks Channel on channel 104, through August 9, and the SXM app, through Aug. 31, to explore the group’s entire catalog, including hits like “Cowboy Take Me Away” and “Wide Open Spaces” as well as live performances and deeper cuts.

The exclusive channel will also highlight the group’s eighth album, Gaslighter, released in 2020, and feature special commentary and stories from the band, along with hand-picked music of artists they love, including Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Taylor Swift, Patty Griffin, James Taylor, David Gray, The Beatles and more.

Continuing on their North American tour supporting Gaslighter, The Chicks recently played two dates at Red Rocks in Colorado. They will continue on through Oct. 14, where they’ll wrap up at Austin City Limits Music in Texas.

“Music has always been a medium that brings people together, a way to connect and find commonality,” said The Chicks in a statement. “As we continue to connect with our fans across the country on tour, we are so happy to also bring our music across the airwaves on our own SiriusXM channel.”

Photo: Courtesy of SiriusXM

