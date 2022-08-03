William G. LaCells, 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Donna (Davis) LaCells, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain after a courageous battle with cancer. William was born in Hartford on March 4, 1943, and was the son of the late Gerald and Adelaide (Phillips) LaCells. After high school and a brief tour in the United States Navy, William began a long career as a telephone line technician with SNET, where he was instrumental in bringing cellular phone service to Connecticut.

