New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Jeremy Estanislao Valenzuela, 28, 266 High St. Flr. 3N, New Britain, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief. Ajeisha Marie Marti, 25, 169 Greenwood St. Flr. 3, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nathaniel Rodriguez, 19, 31 Annawan St. Apt. G, Hartford, ill opn mv...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
John Paul Pol Rivera, 29, 3060 Pinecone Dr. Apt. 203, Kissimmee, FL, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Jeffrey Paul Margentino, 53, 99 Oakwood Dr., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jonathan Thomas Kahn, 23, 400 Lloyd St., Newington, violation of protective order.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man threatened to run over police, engaged them in pursuit with children in the car: police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to run over police officers and engaged them in pursuit with two minors in his car. Rodney Madison, 37, of 596 W. Main St., appeared intoxicated when he allegedly caused a disturbance...
New Britain Herald
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
New Britain Herald
Main Street Community Foundation now accepting grants for trio of funds
BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation is now accepting grants for the Women & Girls Fund, Men & Boys Fund and Burlington Community Fund for their fall grant cycle. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation, said that grant applications are being accepted from local organizations for programs that serve women and girls, men and boys and/or Burlington residents.
New Britain Herald
William G. LaCells
William G. LaCells, 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Donna (Davis) LaCells, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain after a courageous battle with cancer. William was born in Hartford on March 4, 1943, and was the son of the late Gerald and Adelaide (Phillips) LaCells. After high school and a brief tour in the United States Navy, William began a long career as a telephone line technician with SNET, where he was instrumental in bringing cellular phone service to Connecticut.
New Britain Herald
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
New Britain Herald
Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month
BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
New Britain Herald
Francisco Santiago
Francisco Santiago, 71, of New Britain, husband of Monserrate Santiago, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Born in San German, PR, he was the son of the late Pasqual Santiago and Amelia Martinez. Francisco was a New Britain resident most of his life, and was formerly employed at Black & Decker before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary Church, St. Joachim Parish. He was a NY Yankees fan and enjoyed motorcycles.
New Britain Herald
Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community residents having eventful summer
NEWINGTON – Residents at Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community are having an eventful summer. Residents have taken advantage of several trips and outings to favorite local spots, including Elizabeth Park, The Creamery, Old Wethersfield Historic District, the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, Lenny, Joe’s Fish Tale, Belltown Hill Orchards, Hammonasset Beach State Park and more.
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
