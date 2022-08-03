ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

What To Pay Attention To During Camp Kyle

By MICHELLE BODKIN
kslsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kslsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Cole Bishop Poised To Pick Up Where He Left Off

SALT LAKE CITY- Mohamoud Diabate might be one of the most intriguing newcomers for the Utes, but they also have plenty of returners with the same mystic. One of those players has to be safety Cole Bishop who made people sit up and pay attention when he was out on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Gunner Romney Feels Better Than Ever Entering Final Season At BYU

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney didn’t expect to be here. Last season, the former Chandler, Arizona native was approaching the 2021 campaign as his final year at BYU. But multiple injuries piled up for Romney, which prevented him from playing his best. And in the process, preventing him from putting out his best film for NFL scouts.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Morgan Scalley Loves Potential Of Utah’s Defense

SALT LAKE CITY- Fall camp is rolling right along for the Utes, and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is loving the potential of what his unit could be in 2022. Utah’s defense, despite still being a tad young does bring back some good experience from their Rose Bowl team. They are also breaking in some new faces at key places which Scalley acknowledged they need to work to get up to speed, but feels like it’s a manageable task.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Solomon Enis Confident, Excited For Utes’ 2022 Season

SALT LAKE CITY- Reports top-to-bottom from Wednesday’s first media availability of fall camp for the Utes was that they hit the ground running. Senior receiver Solomon Enis was no different, exuding excitement and confidence about what his team can do in 2022. All Gas, No Breaks. Summer is usually...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

Blair, Fishburn Enter Weekend In Top 5 Position At Utah Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn will enter the weekend at the Utah Championship both inside the top five following rounds of three-under-par, 68, during the second round. Blair Continues To Lead Locals At Utah Championship. Blair began Friday morning one shot off the lead following...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Little Leaguer Thanks Grandpa With First Home Run Ball

SALT LAKE CITY – After hitting two home runs in his game, this little leaguer wanted to make sure he thanked his grandpa for teaching him the game. “So… you know I got two home runs,” the little slugger begins explaining to his grandfather. “My grand slam, I signed the ball for you. It says ‘Papa, I love you,” as he hands the ball to his grandfather.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy