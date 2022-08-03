Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

Johnson Memorial Hospital (contributed by JMH)

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years.

The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New England, which also owns St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, looks to expand senior living care and nursing facilities for elders on its Stafford campus.