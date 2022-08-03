ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Despite remote work and the economic downturn, some companies look to London for expansion

By Paul Sawers
TechCrunch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

India eyes a seat at the global M&A table

New Delhi proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002 Friday to introduce a number of changes, including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with “substantial business operations in India.”. India, the world’s second largest...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Beacon Power Services raises $2.7M to improve electricity access for sub-Saharan African cities

While solar grids and panels are another viable option and have compelling use cases for end consumers, there’s still an opportunity to launch products targeted at power distribution companies, and that’s where Beacon Power Services (BPS) plays. The energy tech company, which provides data and grid management solutions to help Africa’s power sector distribute electricity more efficiently, is announcing today that it has closed a seed round of $2.7 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Central London#European Union#Working From Home#Tech Companies#Business Industry#Uk#The English Channel#Data#Fdi Markets#The Financial Times#London Partners#Techcrunch
The Guardian

‘It’s astonishing’: energy bill blunders add to agony for customers

The debt collectors arrived when Laura Kennedy* was out. They left a letter to say they would be back to claim payments owed to Scottish Power. Kennedy has never been a customer of Scottish Power and the bills were not in her name, but that hadn’t stopped the demands and threats pouring through her letterbox for 18 months. She is so terrified that bailiffs will enter her home and seize her goods that she is now moving out.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
TechCrunch

A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged

For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Empathy is essential for building a loyal team, says Kolors co-founder Anca Gardea

In Latin America, advancements in technology coupled with a growing middle class with more disposable income have opened up the bus industry for disruption. Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that is providing an elevated bus service and intelligent intercity mobility, might just have a first-mover advantage on that disruption. Anca...
TRAFFIC
WWD

Denzilpatrick: A Sustainable, Multicultural London Brand With Heart

LONDON — The London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle is stepping out of fashion’s backstage, and into the spotlight, putting a focus on sustainability. His label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and turns out two collections per year. He works exclusively with deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial waste leather and turns it into a pulp that can be purchased in sheets, meaning that it’s 96 percent recycled.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
MILITARY
TechCrunch

Armed with $19.5M, LiveEO plots a big data course between satellite geospatial information and industry

The rise of companies like LiveEO comes on the back of a period of rapid commercialization in infrastructure intended to be used in space, typified by companies like SpaceX but also others building, for example, a new wave of satellites themselves. As with the larger opportunity in enterprise IT, big data players like LiveEO are essentially the second wave of that development: applications built leveraging that infrastructure.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - (This August 7 story corrects Chang's title to Deputy Secretary General, not Secretary General, in paragraph 10) Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say.
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Baidu to operate fully driverless commercial robotaxi in Wuhan and Chongqing

Baidu’s wins in Wuhan and Chongqing come a few months after the company scored a permit to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing. The difference here is the service in Beijing is still not a commercial service — Baidu is offering free driverless rides in the name of R&D and public acceptance — and Beijing’s permit still requires a human operator in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today

Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Amazon to acquire iRobot in $1.7B all-cash deal

Happy Friday, y’all! Start your weekend off right with some delicious podcast morsels from Equity, Found and Chain Reaction. Also, time is ticking away on a $1,300 savings for TechCrunch Disrupt, so get on that before 11:59 p.m. PDT today. We hope you have a good weekend, see ya Monday! — Christine.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TikTok and Bootstrapping and Convoy.com

Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation, from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Startups among entities to face tougher laws as Kenya moves to protect personal data

The registration, which has kicked off after the coming into effect of the data protection regulations, is mandatory for any company acting as a data controller, defined as a person or entity that determines the purpose and means of processing of personal data, or a processor. A processor may not necessarily collect or determine how data is used but handles it on behalf of another firm.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy