2Pac Refused To Collaborate With Michael Jackson After Alleged Disrespect

Rodney Jerkins has revealed the story behind the hit single “Deja Vu”, which features on Beyoncé’s second album, B’Day.The R&B producer has worked with a huge list of names alongside Beyoncé, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.Explaining the beginnings of the song, Jerkins recalled how he was in the car with bassist “Jon-Jon” Webb a few days before recording with Beyonce, when he had an idea.“What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?” he told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “She was probably the only female artist that was challenging herself in a way that Michael...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO