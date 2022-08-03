Local Indie Rockers LibCor Solidify Line-Up in Wake of Releasing Debut Album

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO