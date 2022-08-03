ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘It felt so powerful’: how I was seduced by the UK’s far right

By James Crow, as told to Sally Weale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ap3bz_0h3ChlEa00
James Crow Composite: Guardian Design/Getty Images/Alamy

James Crow joined Britain First at the age of 18 after becoming fascinated by far-right content online while still at school. Now 24, he has left the organisation and is working with the campaign group Hope Not Hate to oppose far-right extremism. This is his story, as told to Sally Weale

I grew up in a small village on the outskirts of Rotherham. It’s quite a diverse area now, but when I was at school it was predominantly white. I went to the local secondary and it was like five years in the slammer. It was pure torture. I was bullied 24/7.

It was just horrible. I started developing anger management issues pretty early on, and then I made some friends in the year above me. They were openly racist, but they protected me at school. They would make Islamophobic comments. I was a big fan of wrestling, and they were wrestling fans, so we’d go from talking about wrestling to talking about Islam. They would pick on the Pakistani guy who ran the local shop. I was on the sidelines watching. I was just a naive little kid.

When they left school, it left a void and that’s when I started to look at far-right content online. After school I’d lock myself in my bedroom and get on the internet. I was looking for videos all the time and it’s such a big rabbit hole. With the algorithms, one far-right video leads on to another and another, and the next thing I know I’ve spent hours online.

I was a big Minecraft player at the time. It was my last year at school and there was a really bad bullying incident one day and I thought: “Right, I’m going to make these bullies pay for it.” I made the decision that I was going to try to attack and kill some of the bullies.

So I built a replica of my school in Minecraft, and I practised going around to the classes where I knew some of the bullies were that I wanted to hurt. On the day I decided to do it, I took a knife out of the bread basket at home. I put it in my bag and I thought: “Some time in maths I’m going to launch my attack.”

I remember my heart was pounding. I was starting to sweat. That day one of the bullies was giving me a really hard time, but I remember looking at my bag and thinking: “Don’t do it, it’s not worth it.” And luckily for everyone involved, I chose not to. I put the knife back where it belonged and just carried on.

It was all around the time the Jay report [into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham] came out and Britain First did a demo in Rotherham. I became fascinated by it. The online stuff was in its infancy then. The far right were looking at this new tool and seeing how they could use it.

I’d been seeing far-right videos online for years. I turned 18 and I felt like it was time to join up. Then in January 2016 I joined Britain First. I think I was missing friendship. I felt lost. I felt like I needed to go there to get some protection from the bullies. I didn’t realise it at the time, but I was struggling with depression.

I started going to demonstrations. My first was in Dewsbury. We got flags and banners and we were walking in a big formation into town and it just felt so powerful. It felt like we were unstoppable. The speeches were pure Islamophobia. At first I was nervous, but then it always felt like that layer of protection was there because they have their own security guys.

We’d go into a town or city with a large Muslim population – Dewsbury, Leicester, London – and we’d have no idea what the plan was, and we pretty much always got a hostile reaction. I got addicted to that adrenaline rush. I’d always get psyched up. You’d be in the car or on the train, and you’d feel butterflies in your stomach and you couldn’t wait for it.

And then we went to a big demonstration in Birmingham. I think it was one of the highest turnouts at a Britain First rally. Everybody got drunk in the morning, it was absolute chaos. People were fighting with the police, trying to get through to an anti-fascist counterdemonstration across the road. I was controlling the Facebook camera feed and I said in the commentary: “The police are attacking us” – and that wasn’t true. I remember thinking afterwards: that’s wrong. What I did was pure propaganda, it was nowhere near the truth.

It didn’t really feel the same after that. I quit and it felt like I’d lost a family member. I went back online and started looking for another group to join. I attended a few meetings – For Britain and Generation Identity – but I eventually said “no thanks”.

Since then I’ve struggled a lot. During lockdown I was working from home and I had a really bad episode where I was self-harming. I was working in a call centre and if customers gave me abuse, I’d be openly crying on the phone. And then my parents got me counselling. So I started talking openly about being bullied in school and being in the far right, and that’s when the penny dropped. I’d been misled.

Since then I’ve had my whole outlook on life turned. I’m a socialist now. I went from screaming at Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott to being their supporters. I’ve got a proper, secure job and I’m just about to move into a new place. I’m hoping eventually to become a Labour councillor. My parents were always Labour.

It feels like an alternative life that I’ve lived, like I’m looking over into a parallel universe. I felt shame at first. I regret hurting the people I hurt, but I’ve got a new lease of life. I just want to use my story, so if any kids in school are going down the wrong path, I want to convince them to get off that path.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

I think parents need to watch what their kids are doing online. And teachers need to keep an ear out for any signs that kids are in trouble. At school they need to be looking out for those early warning signs that something’s wrong. Looking back on it, I think it would have been fairly obvious that I was in a dark place. They need to be looking out for pupils who are becoming reclusive, not talking to anyone.

I have been threatened after leaving the far right. But at the end of the day somebody needs to come out and say these things. If I didn’t say anything and I could see the far right flourishing and going from strength to strength, I wouldn’t be able to forgive myself. We need to stand up to these people.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 75 years, the hidden memories of India’s partition are rising up through Britain’s generations

Two sisters handed me a piece of paper that was faded and yellow. On it were typewritten words from their father. He had died in the 1990s and his final request had been for his ashes to be divided up and scattered in three different places: the Punjabi village in modern-day Pakistan where he’d been born, the River Ganges at Haridwar in India, and by the Severn Bridge in England. These three places made up his life, from displacement to India from Pakistan during partition, and then his migration to Britain. He felt he belonged in each one of them, wanting some part of him to remain, in death as in life.
INDIA
The Independent

10 Sri Lankans missing from Commonwealth Games in suspected bid to remain in Britain

Ten members, including an official, of Sri Lanka’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent have mysteriously disappeared in Birmingham in a suspected bid to remain in Britain to escape deboarding to a cash-strapped nation, according to officials.The nine athletes and a manager went missing after completing their events last week, forcing Sri Lankan officials at the games and the British police to jump into action.It started with two members of the judo team and a wrestler disappearing from the games village in Birmingham without warning, prompting other seven athletes to follow suit. An official told AFP on condition of anonymity that “seven...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Diane Abbott
The Guardian

Why is Starmer peddling the Tory ‘magic money tree’ line on public spending? It’s just bad economics

After a barren winter, accusations of “magic money trees” are taking root once again. In light of tens of billions of pounds of uncosted tax pledges in the Tory leadership campaign, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has promised there will be “no magic money tree economics” if his party gets into power. Labour’s social media team has been spreading the message, too, including “shaking the magic money tree” in its “Tory leadership bingo” card.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Uk#Depression#Secondary School#Islam#Pakistani#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Minecraft
The Guardian

Sarah Gartland obituary

My friend Sarah Gartland, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, was a teacher of English as a foreign language, and a stoic feminist and political activist. Born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Sarah was the elder daughter of Christine (nee Wilde), a sales assistant, and Bill Gartland, a fireman. Her sister, Helen, was born three years later.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

393K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy