Read on www.kxro.com
Related
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3016 N Narrows Dr #C317
Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
Chronicle
Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
KXRO.com
No changes in Primary Election leaders; new challengers could come in General
There were no major changes in election results during the second count of local ballots and further counts around the state, although some candidates may be added to the ballot. In Pacific County, two offices could become a two person race. While running unopposed in the Primary, Commissioner Mike “Hawk”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma Local ‘Presses Her Luck’ and Wins
Army veteran and Tacoma local Cathy Adams recently appeared on the television game show Press Your Luck — and she went home a winner of $300,000 in cash and prizes. A longtime fan of the show, Adams applied and sent in her video audition last year. When she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorneys argue for the release of Grays Harbor County man sentenced to life as a teen
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett was 16 years old when he was convicted of killing his parents and brother in 1995. In a Grays Harbor County courtroom Thursday, Bassett’s attorney argued he’s a poster child for rehabilitation and called for his release. “[Bassett] committed an...
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
thejoltnews.com
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey man accused of throwing rocks at security guards
A Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of hurling rocks at two security guards who were working at the Intercity Transit Center on State Avenue NE. The reporting party wrote in his witness statement that a man, later identified as Clint Ryan Larsen, 33, “was smashing a cinder block across the street from us when he started to throw chunks at the building and at me and the other guard.”
Comments / 0