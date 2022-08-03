Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO