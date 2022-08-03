ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montesano, WA

3016 N Narrows Dr #C317

Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
Tacoma Local ‘Presses Her Luck’ and Wins

Army veteran and Tacoma local Cathy Adams recently appeared on the television game show Press Your Luck — and she went home a winner of $300,000 in cash and prizes. A longtime fan of the show, Adams applied and sent in her video audition last year. When she was...
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4

SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
Lacey man accused of throwing rocks at security guards

A Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of hurling rocks at two security guards who were working at the Intercity Transit Center on State Avenue NE. The reporting party wrote in his witness statement that a man, later identified as Clint Ryan Larsen, 33, “was smashing a cinder block across the street from us when he started to throw chunks at the building and at me and the other guard.”
