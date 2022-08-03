Attorney General and Rhode Island State Police to hold hearing on body camera policies

Read on turnto10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
ABC6.com
Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident”. “From the information we have gathered,...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
ABC6.com
Providence police administration recommends firing of captain accused of using force during arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer accused of using force while arresting a 21-year-old man last month has been charged, and the agency’s administration is now recommending that he be fired. Police said Friday that Capt. Stephen Gencarella was charged with the standard of conduct, obedience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
Turnto10.com
DCYF, Providence police investigate drowning death of 10-month-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 10-month-old boy died on Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub. Police and fire responded to Admiral Terrace Apartments on Chad Brown Street at 10:21 a.m. The infant was transported to the emergency room at Hasbro Children's Hospital where...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Providence Police Want Captain in Head-Smashing Incident Fired
Providence Police on Friday afternoon announced that they are recommending firing Captain Stephen Gencarella for his role in an incident at India Point Park over July 4 weekend -- in which an arrest suspect's head was seen being smashed to the ground on video. GoLocalProv was first to report on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
Turnto10.com
Two Massachusetts men sentenced for firearm, drug offenses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro men were sentenced to serve three years in state prison on firearms -including a ghost gun - and drug charges, prosecutors said Friday. Jarrel Rocha, 20, and Mark Socia, 21, were sentenced in Providence Superior Court last week. Rocha entered a plea of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Fall River says priest put on administrative leave amid misconduct allegations
(WJAR) — A North Attleborough priest was placed on administrative leave amid allegations of misconduct. The Diocese of Fall River said that Father Rodney Thibault was placed on leave last week by Bishop Edgar da Cunha. The decision followed "alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
Providence man sentenced to 42 years in prison for woman’s murder
The man who police say strangled a woman to death in 2015 has been sentenced to prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
Contractor barred from taking on new clients, seeking payment
A local contractor accused of "engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices" has once again been ordered not to take on any new customers or collect payments from existing ones.
Turnto10.com
Protestors want former Barrington priest investigated amid allegations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As two men protested in front of the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence on Friday, the word came down from the Bishop. Father Eric Silva, who was an assistant pastor of Saint Luke’s Parish in Barrington, won’t be reassigned to Saint Thomas Moore in Narragansett.
Comments / 0