Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of soldier struck by lightning, killed at Fort Gordon

Master Sergeant Michael Clark (GoFundMe)

FORT GORDON, Ga. — A soldier who died after being struck by lightning during a training exercise in Georgia is being honored in his home state of Connecticut.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Master Sergeant Michael Clark, 41, for the next two days.

The calling hours and funeral for Clark are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clark was killed and nine others were injured when lightning struck while they were on a range on Fort Gordon.

The U.S. Army base is located in Richmond County, near Augusta.

“The members of the military make so many sacrifices in the course of their duties, and this tragedy is a reminder of everything they do to defend our country. I am deeply grateful for Master Sergeant Clark’s courage and commitment. Our hearts are with his family and friends as they grieve,” Governor Lamont said.

Master Sergeant Clark was an operating room specialist who spent more than 22 years serving his country. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan four times.

“Even knowing the risks never prepared me to lose my partner of almost 20 years, my best friend, and the father to our children,” his wife wrote. “Mike was my rock, and I relied on him wholly. It is hard to imagine my life without him. Yet, here I am.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A GoFundMe account set up to help fun Clark’s two children’s college educations has already raised more than $77,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group