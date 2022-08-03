ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst

Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
BearDigest

Darnell Mooney Blows the Whistle on Matt Nagy

The Bears didn't really use the scramble drill last year in practice according to wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and what does that say for the coaching staff when they had a quarterback as mobile and as accurate throwing out of the pocket as Justin Fields?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears: LT Teven Jenkins working with team's trainers

Teven Jenkins was not on the practice field for the sixth consecutive day, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shed light on his extended absence Wednesday. Eberflus said Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2021, is at Halas Hall and working out with team trainers because of an injury, contrary to reports of a standoff that could lead to a trade. NFL Network reported Monday that the Bears were fielding calls focused on trade offers for Jenkins.
CHICAGO, IL
