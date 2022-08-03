Read on www.letsbeardown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Related
Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
NFL・
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
Broncos' New-Look O-Line Ranked in Top-5 per ESPN's Analytics
The Broncos' offensive line might be better than anyone realized.
Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst
Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darnell Mooney Blows the Whistle on Matt Nagy
The Bears didn't really use the scramble drill last year in practice according to wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and what does that say for the coaching staff when they had a quarterback as mobile and as accurate throwing out of the pocket as Justin Fields?
Yardbarker
Bears: LT Teven Jenkins working with team's trainers
Teven Jenkins was not on the practice field for the sixth consecutive day, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shed light on his extended absence Wednesday. Eberflus said Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2021, is at Halas Hall and working out with team trainers because of an injury, contrary to reports of a standoff that could lead to a trade. NFL Network reported Monday that the Bears were fielding calls focused on trade offers for Jenkins.
What Experience Tells Michael Schofield About Bears Line
The wide zone blocking scheme being used by the Bears wasn't working well at first for Michael Schofield's 2015 Denver Broncos team but then they caught fire and they went on to win a Super Bowl.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Jabari Smith Jr. Has Major Defensive Potential
The Houston Rockets gained a major asset for their defense by selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the 3rd pick in the NBA Draft.
Bears plan to play starters in preseason opener
he Bears will “absolutely” play their starters in their preseason opener on Aug. 13, when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt teases weekly Josh Allen segment on new podcast
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt is getting his own podcast. A national analyst that consistently showcases his love for the Buffalo Bills (like at the 2022 NFL draft), there is probably something in store for Bills Mafia. Via a hint, there really might be. Brandt has been doing the rounds...
NFL・
