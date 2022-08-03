ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned

In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity

Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Ironheart’ plot details purportedly assemble online

Following her arrival in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne will star in her very own Disney Plus series as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Although filming is already underway on the show, as ever Marvel Studios has been keeping a tight leash on spoilers. However, some new alleged plot details might give us our best taste yet of what we can expect from Thorne’s solo vehicle. Obviously, those wishing to go into Ironheart cold should look away now.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Could there be a ‘Bullet Train 2’? ‘Bullet Train’ ending and post-credits scene explained

The following article contains spoilers for Bullet Train. The new action-thriller comedy starring Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, is finally in theaters. Bullet Train is a story about an assassin sent to retrieve a briefcase on the bullet train in Japan, only to be hindered and interrupted by other individuals on board who each have conflicting motives.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Jessica Stroup
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Sacha Dhawan
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Finn Jones
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus

You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic

Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Fist#Marvel#U Raccoonzx
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite

It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Titanic in the box office – now it’s close to beating these two Marvel movies

After surpassing Titanic at the North American box office, Top Gun: Maverick is on track to overtake two Marvel features.The Tom Cruise sequel is now the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office, which counts the US and Canada, having earned $662m (£557m) in ticket sales.As per Variety, the film is now close to beating Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, which currently ranks as the sixth highest grossing US release ever at $678m (£560m).If Maverick manages to catch up to Infinity War, the film won’t have far to go to beat Black Panther, which stands at...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’

Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ stans are (hell)blazing with love for Jenna Coleman’s Constantine

The Sandman only premiered on Netflix this Friday, but fans are already demanding a spinoff. While it’s Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless who has his name in the title, the dark fantasy series features numerous other larger-than-life characters who have immediately grabbed audience’s attentions, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death and Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer. Although, at the top of the list is Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lady Gaga fans are prepping for the madness that will be ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Fans of the Academy Award-winning singer and actor Lady Gaga are thrilled by the news that she is starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The Born This Way star delighted her fans yesterday when she tweeted confirmation of her casting in the film with a teaser video depicting black silhouettes against a blood-red backdrop with the text, “Phoenix, Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Reddit thinks War Machine peaked in ‘Iron Man 2’

One of the more iconic scenes in any Marvel movie is the final battle in Iron Man 2. The climactic showdown saw Iron Man and his good buddy James “Rhodey” Rhodes in his classic War Machine armor surrounded by a bunch of Iron Man drones controlled by the film’s big baddie, Whiplash.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK

There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wegotthiscovered.com

If Joe Keery isn’t cast as the Human Torch, here are 10 other Marvel characters he could potentially play

It’s been years since Joe Keery debuted as Steve Harrington in season one of Stranger Things, but Keery fever remains at an all-time high. The instant favorite of Netflix’s supernatural series joined the longtime cast in the very first episode of the debut season, and soon had a fanbase to rival those of main characters Eleven or Dustin. A combination of Keery’s charm, good looks, and undeniable charisma made his breakout character one of the show’s very best, and quickly gave Keery widespread name recognition.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold

Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans argue Professor X or Magneto after Giancarlo Esposito confirms MCU talks

Ever since Disney acquired Fox and dropped the rights to the X-Men into Kevin Feige’s lap, we’ve been hearing rumors touting Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian favorite Giancarlo Esposito as either Charles Xavier or Erik Lensherr. While the rebooted mutants are a long way away...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy