‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
First ‘Ironheart’ plot details purportedly assemble online
Following her arrival in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne will star in her very own Disney Plus series as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Although filming is already underway on the show, as ever Marvel Studios has been keeping a tight leash on spoilers. However, some new alleged plot details might give us our best taste yet of what we can expect from Thorne’s solo vehicle. Obviously, those wishing to go into Ironheart cold should look away now.
Could there be a ‘Bullet Train 2’? ‘Bullet Train’ ending and post-credits scene explained
The following article contains spoilers for Bullet Train. The new action-thriller comedy starring Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, is finally in theaters. Bullet Train is a story about an assassin sent to retrieve a briefcase on the bullet train in Japan, only to be hindered and interrupted by other individuals on board who each have conflicting motives.
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
‘Top Gun’ star John Leguizamo and others criticize James Franco as choice to play Fidel Castro
There’s been a movement in Hollywood the past few years for the industry to pay more attention to white actors playing roles outside of their race. The issue was brought to the forefront recently with the news that actor James Franco would be portraying Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. James...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Fans split on whether the biggest video game movie ever deserved a sequel
For the most part, you’d think that the highest-grossing movie to emerge from an entire genre would get a sequel green-lit in no time at all, but that wasn’t the case when it came to Warcraft, the single most commercially successful video game adaptation ever made. In fact,...
Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite
It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Titanic in the box office – now it’s close to beating these two Marvel movies
After surpassing Titanic at the North American box office, Top Gun: Maverick is on track to overtake two Marvel features.The Tom Cruise sequel is now the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office, which counts the US and Canada, having earned $662m (£557m) in ticket sales.As per Variety, the film is now close to beating Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, which currently ranks as the sixth highest grossing US release ever at $678m (£560m).If Maverick manages to catch up to Infinity War, the film won’t have far to go to beat Black Panther, which stands at...
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
‘The Sandman’ stans are (hell)blazing with love for Jenna Coleman’s Constantine
The Sandman only premiered on Netflix this Friday, but fans are already demanding a spinoff. While it’s Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless who has his name in the title, the dark fantasy series features numerous other larger-than-life characters who have immediately grabbed audience’s attentions, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death and Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer. Although, at the top of the list is Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.
Lady Gaga fans are prepping for the madness that will be ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Fans of the Academy Award-winning singer and actor Lady Gaga are thrilled by the news that she is starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The Born This Way star delighted her fans yesterday when she tweeted confirmation of her casting in the film with a teaser video depicting black silhouettes against a blood-red backdrop with the text, “Phoenix, Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux.”
Reddit thinks War Machine peaked in ‘Iron Man 2’
One of the more iconic scenes in any Marvel movie is the final battle in Iron Man 2. The climactic showdown saw Iron Man and his good buddy James “Rhodey” Rhodes in his classic War Machine armor surrounded by a bunch of Iron Man drones controlled by the film’s big baddie, Whiplash.
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
If Joe Keery isn’t cast as the Human Torch, here are 10 other Marvel characters he could potentially play
It’s been years since Joe Keery debuted as Steve Harrington in season one of Stranger Things, but Keery fever remains at an all-time high. The instant favorite of Netflix’s supernatural series joined the longtime cast in the very first episode of the debut season, and soon had a fanbase to rival those of main characters Eleven or Dustin. A combination of Keery’s charm, good looks, and undeniable charisma made his breakout character one of the show’s very best, and quickly gave Keery widespread name recognition.
Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold
Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
Fans argue Professor X or Magneto after Giancarlo Esposito confirms MCU talks
Ever since Disney acquired Fox and dropped the rights to the X-Men into Kevin Feige’s lap, we’ve been hearing rumors touting Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian favorite Giancarlo Esposito as either Charles Xavier or Erik Lensherr. While the rebooted mutants are a long way away...
