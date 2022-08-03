Read on www.letsbeardown.com
It's not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick. According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets...
Ohio State Football now projected to land four-star safety
The Ohio State football team had a rough start to the month of August when it came to recruiting. After a great start to the summer, they have now had two de-commitments and have lost out on a rash of defensive prospects. Things might be turning around though. That’s because...
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State RB Master Teague
Teague will continue his career in the Steel City alongside former defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Winners and losers after first week of Bears training camp
The Chicago Bears have already completed over one week of training camp at Halas Hall and a few players are standing out, both positively and negatively. There’s still a long way to go until the final roster is set and preseason games have yet to get underway, but here are the winners and losers at this point during camp for the Bears.
‘He’s super special’: Jim Harbaugh hypes up Michigan football’s major 2022 breakout candidate
Michigan football enjoyed their first real breakthrough season under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh last year, winning 12 games- the most during Harbaugh’s tenure- while also defeating bitter rival Ohio State, the first time the head coach had ever done do. One of the engines of the Wolverines’ 12-win season was an elite-level running game, as the program ranked eighth in the nation in rushing yards per game.
Hear From Ohio State’s Tony Alford, RBs Following Second Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes might have the deepest and most talented running backs room in the country.
Page turned, Michigan football is ready to make another run
For several weeks — months, even — after Michigan beat Ohio State and won a Big Ten title, the Wolverines basked in the glow. Anyone and everyone asked about the Nov. 26 beating of the Buckeyes, in part because it had been so long. It was a special day, and as head coach Jim Harbaugh said, it felt like “a beginning.”
