Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
‘He’s super special’: Jim Harbaugh hypes up Michigan football’s major 2022 breakout candidate

Michigan football enjoyed their first real breakthrough season under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh last year, winning 12 games- the most during Harbaugh’s tenure- while also defeating bitter rival Ohio State, the first time the head coach had ever done do. One of the engines of the Wolverines’ 12-win season was an elite-level running game, as the program ranked eighth in the nation in rushing yards per game.
Page turned, Michigan football is ready to make another run

For several weeks — months, even — after Michigan beat Ohio State and won a Big Ten title, the Wolverines basked in the glow. Anyone and everyone asked about the Nov. 26 beating of the Buckeyes, in part because it had been so long. It was a special day, and as head coach Jim Harbaugh said, it felt like “a beginning.”
