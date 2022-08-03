Read on www.republicaneagle.com
Gary W. Weber
We are sad to announce the death of Gary W. Weber, age 75, of St. Paul. who passed away on August 2, 2022, after a long and happy life. Gary will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of the numerous people he touched. Gary...
Letter: Entry supports Title IX
Red Wing Area Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be sponsoring an entry in the River City Days parade on Sunday, Aug. 7, to celebrate 50 years of Title IX. Title IX was passed in 1972. It states: No person in the United States shall, on the...
Aces rally in eighth to earn Region 5C playoff victory
In a low scoring game a few base running plays made a big difference. First there was a runner thrown out at home plate. Later in the game, a runner was tagged out between second and third after advancing to third too eagerly. Then on a ball in the dirt that was blocked, but kicked away just enough, two pinch runners each advanced to second and third.
Letter: Get to know candidates
Get to know both candidates before voting in the primary on Aug. 9. I was approached by a Jesse Johnson supporter before precinct caucuses asking for support – he was a veteran so that was good enough for me. However, he did not show up at the Cannon Falls precinct caucus, but another candidate did. Pam Altendorf spoke at the caucus, and I liked what she had to say.
Letter: Calm, wise insight
I voted early for Min MartinOakes for Red Wing City Council representative in Ward 2. Min’s career of service has given her the experience that will be needed to negotiate and come to a consensus with other council members. In board and committee meetings that we have been in...
Letter: An actor, not a reactor
Min MartinOakes is the candidate who is best qualified to serve as City Council representative for Ward 2. Ms. MartinOakes served as a teacher and administrator in public schools for 45 years; 30 of those in Red Wing. Her service to our families gave her skills that will allow her...
Letter: Campaign interview process
Voting for an elected official is similar to hiring an employee to work for you. What knowledge, skills, and abilities does the candidate for hire have? How has the candidate demonstrated that they have already been doing work specifically related to the position?. The past three to four months represent...
Letter: Building community relationships
Throughout the summer, I have been on a listening campaign to find out how my neighbors feel about city government. In the process, I have forged new relationships and developed insight into the issues important to them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.
Letter: Choice is leadership
I want to thank my supporters. It’s a humbling experience hearing the encouragement I have received since I declared my candidacy for the member at-large position on the Red Wing City Council. It’s been enlightening to hear your hopes, ideas, and concerns for our city. Our citizens agree...
Upcoming government calendar
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Library Board workshop, 6 p.m., Red Wing Public Library Foot Room. Thursday, Aug. 11. Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 8 a.m., Zumbrota City Hall.
Letter: Ward 2 election unique
I ran for City Council with the goal of listening to as many voters as possible. I want everyone to know I got your message about safe neighborhoods, a strong local economy and low taxes. I understand you want a government that works together and works for everyone. I will...
Letter: Pay attention to choices
We should all pay special attention to our choices in the Aug. 9 election. Be wary of “complainer candidates,” who say taxes and spending are too high but offer no solutions. We should question the character of candidates willing to put our city through months of needless conflict last year.
