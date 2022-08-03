ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emily Brontë Biopic ‘Emily,’ Starring Emma Mackey, to Open Toronto Film Festival Platform Program

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YJKu_0h3Cejvr00

Emily ,” a biopic starring Emma Mackey as “Wuthering Heights” writer Emily Brontë, will have its world premiere through Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform program, the festival announced Wednesday.

Platform, which was established in 2015 and is named after the 2000 film by Jia Zhang-ke, screens eight to 12 films from a diverse range of global filmmakers with rising careers. After the screenings, the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 CAD, is given to one film selected by an international jury. Previous Platform selections include acclaimed films such as “Sound of Metal,” “The Death of Stalin,” “Jackie,” “Moonlight,” “Lady Macbeth” and “High-Rise.”

“Emily,” the directorial debut of English actor Frances O’Connor, will be the opening film for this year’s Platform program. The other nine films selected for Platform are: “Carvão” by Brazilian director Carolina Markowicz, “La Gravité” by French director Cédric Ido, “Hawa” by French “Cuties” director Maïmouna Doucouré, “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” by American director Daniel Goldhaber, “Riceboy Sleeps” by Canadian director Anthony Shim, “Tafrigh” by Iranian director Mani Haghighi, “Foudre” by Swiss director Carmen Jaquier, “Tora’s Husband” by Indian director Rima Das and “Viking” by Canadian director Stéphane Lafleur. All 10 films will receive their world premieres at the festival.

“Eclectic in vision, this year’s selection not only represents all World Premieres of exciting, on-the-rise voices from around the world, but it also reflects the very timely and unique perspectives of racialized filmmakers from diasporic communities broadening the canvas,” TIFF programming chair Anita Lee said in a statement.

The Platform selections are curated by Lea, festival programming director Robyn Citizen and festival programming senior manager Ravi Srinivasan. The members of the Platform Prize jury will be announced later this summer.

Toronto International Film Festival will run Sept. 8-18. “Emily” is scheduled to release in 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United Kingdom and Bleecker Street in the U.S.

