Talent Agency YMU Group Launches U.S. Literary Division Under Aram Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

In Chinatown and the Bay Area, Residents React to Pelosi's Trip
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week drew concern from U.S. allies in Asia, support from Republican senators and sharp criticism from China. But what did people at home think? More specifically, how did Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area respond?. We...
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
San Francisco-based On Deck lays off a third of employees
This is the company's second round of mass layoffs since May.
‘Virtual Kidnappings’ Hit Entertainment-Industry Elite
At 12:44 p.m. on June 13, the wife of a high-profile music-industry veteran received a call from a 917 number that made her stomach drop. A male voice with a thick accent told the woman that her daughter — whose name he used — had just been involved in a car accident and was in the back of his vehicle awaiting help. The man on the line assured the woman that her daughter was fine and hung up quickly. As the woman was relaying the conversation to her husband, the phone rang again. This time the voice on the other end was far less comforting.
'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen....
Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Titanic in the box office – now it’s close to beating these two Marvel movies
After surpassing Titanic at the North American box office, Top Gun: Maverick is on track to overtake two Marvel features.The Tom Cruise sequel is now the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office, which counts the US and Canada, having earned $662m (£557m) in ticket sales.As per Variety, the film is now close to beating Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, which currently ranks as the sixth highest grossing US release ever at $678m (£560m).If Maverick manages to catch up to Infinity War, the film won’t have far to go to beat Black Panther, which stands at...
Remote work is causing a massive shift in salaries around the country
The biggest story in tech right now is the "Great Salary Convergence," a phenomenon that's changing how Americans get paid.
Denzilpatrick: A Sustainable, Multicultural London Brand With Heart
LONDON — The London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle is stepping out of fashion’s backstage, and into the spotlight, putting a focus on sustainability. His label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and turns out two collections per year. He works exclusively with deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial waste leather and turns it into a pulp that can be purchased in sheets, meaning that it’s 96 percent recycled.
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of “finger-pointing” in her criticism of China’s military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Wong criticized China’s launch...
‘Moon Man’ Holds Off ‘Warriors of Future’ on Another Strong China Box Office Weekend
The strong figures came despite some cinemas remaining closed in key cities and capacity limitations remaining in place in others. Hainan Island went into lockdown over the weekend as a cluster of COVID cases emerged. Consultancy, Artisan Gateway calculates that the weekend haul of $91.8 million propels the nationwide year to date box office total at $3.3 billion. Its deficit compared 2021 was reduced to 30%.
Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said Monday. The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.
Record China trade figures surprise but economists caution over weakening outlook – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as analysts weigh risk of recessions across the world
Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83
Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed...
Routes: New flight options from Oakland to New York, Santa Rosa to Palm Springs; US considers enforcing refunds for canceled, changed flights
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
