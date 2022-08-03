Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel

Read on www.wmdt.com
Wilmington Police Make Arrest on Market Street, Recover Gun with Obliterated Serial Number
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of North Market Street. Police made contact with the operator, 28-year-old Hakeem Harriott, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, 3 oxycodone pills, and .9 grams of marijuana. Police took Harriott into custody without incident.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New Castle, attempted to start his delivery truck when he noticed that the catalytic converter had been removed. Shortly afterwards, the employee was approached by three subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded that the employee surrender his cell phone. The employee complied, and the three suspects subsequently fled the area in a dark-colored SUV towards an unknown destination. Further investigation revealed that a large number of catalytic converters had been removed from numerous trucks parked at the business complex.
WGMD Radio
Woman Arrested for 3 Vehicle Break-ins in Ocean City
A Texas woman is facing charges in connection with three vehicle break-ins in the downtown area of Ocean City. According to Ocean City Police, officers responded to a Dorchester Street condominium twice this week to reports that items were stolen from unlocked vehicles, which were parked inside the building’s locked and gated garage.
Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer in Bear After Slamming into Police Cruiser During Botched Fleeing Attempt
BEAR, DE – Police in Bear arrested 30-year-old Allan Stevens of Bear on felony drug...
firststateupdate.com
Wanted Man Attempts To Flee Dover Police By Ramming Vehicles
The Dover Police Department arrested Zakeer Washington (27) on drug and gun charges early Friday morning after a drug investigation, according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit began an investigation into Washington...
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
Machete-Wielding Suspect Charged for Terroristic Threats at Wilmington Park and Ride
WILMINGTON, DE- A man wielding a machete has been charged with aggravated menacing and terroristic...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark, DE for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride” located at 1401 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE for a report...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
Third Suspect in July Claymont Murder Arrested
CLAYMONT, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in a...
firststateupdate.com
Morning House Fire In New Castle Brought Under Control Quickly Sunday
Just before 10:25, Sunday morning firefighters for the Christiana Fire Company along with surrounding companies responded to the 100 block of Wedgefield Drive in New Castle for reports of a residential structure fire. While en route crews learned that a dryer inside the home was on fire and that everyone...
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
WMDT.com
Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway
GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
WBOC
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
