Emily Brontë Biopic ‘Emily,’ Starring Emma Mackey, to Open Toronto Film Festival Platform Program

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan On Native Americans: “I Don’t Think There’s A More Misrepresented Group In American Cinema”
There’s one thing for certain about Taylor Sheridan’s writing, whether it’s in TV shows or movies, he wants to always shed light on Native Americans, and portray them correctly, when so much of American cinemaphotography has portrayed them in a negative light. From movies like Wind River,...
Fresh off COVID recovery, SF's Outside Lands headliner SZA pleases fans from atop a lighthouse
Fans sung along to every word as SZA performed from atop a lighthouse.
'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen....
‘Moon Man’ Holds Off ‘Warriors of Future’ on Another Strong China Box Office Weekend
The strong figures came despite some cinemas remaining closed in key cities and capacity limitations remaining in place in others. Hainan Island went into lockdown over the weekend as a cluster of COVID cases emerged. Consultancy, Artisan Gateway calculates that the weekend haul of $91.8 million propels the nationwide year to date box office total at $3.3 billion. Its deficit compared 2021 was reduced to 30%.
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data,...
Denzilpatrick: A Sustainable, Multicultural London Brand With Heart
LONDON — The London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle is stepping out of fashion’s backstage, and into the spotlight, putting a focus on sustainability. His label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and turns out two collections per year. He works exclusively with deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial waste leather and turns it into a pulp that can be purchased in sheets, meaning that it’s 96 percent recycled.
Fidel Castro’s daughter approves of James Franco’s casting as her father despite John Leguizamo criticism
Fidel Castro’s daughter has defended James Franco’s casting as her father despite John Leguizamo speaking out against the decision.Following news that Franco would play the Cuban leader in Alina of Cuba, the Latinx community condemned the casting as another example of excluding Latinx actors from lead Hollywood roles.Leguizamo’s comments made headlines, after he wrote on Instagram: “I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!” In a follow-up video, he said: “I grew up in an era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film. Where Charlton Heston played a Mexican, where Eli Wallach played...
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
Strictly 2022 line-up: Tyler West ‘so gassed’ as he becomes latest celebrity to sign up
Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Actor Will Mellor was named as this year’s first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.Speaking...
Children of Las Brisas review – the power of music in a crumbling society
Venezuelan documentary follows three aspiring young classicists over a decade as they look to escape their crime-ridden circumstances
Kali Uchis' divine Outside Lands set hampered by technical woes
Sheathed in a silky, black curtain, the Twin Peaks stage was empty, Kali Uchis' euphonic trilling resonating like a siren's call. Over the next 45 minutes of her top-billed Saturday night Outside Lands show, which she said was her last of the year, she was utterly mesmerizing. Uchis was a...
