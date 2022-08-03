ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

5 dead, including pregnant woman, in gruesome LA crash

LOS ANGELES — A speeding car, a sickening crunch, a ball of fire. Before anyone had time to react, a multi-vehicle crash turned a busy intersection into one of the most gruesome scenes on Los Angeles streets in recent years, leaving five people dead, including a pregnant woman, and family members searching for answers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Anne Heche hospitalized for burns after she crashes car, setting Mar Vista home on fire

LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the Fire Department’s official Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy