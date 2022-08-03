LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the Fire Department’s official Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO