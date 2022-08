Former President Donald Trump's visit to the UWM Panther Arena has been postponed, according to the arena website.

Trump was supposed to bring his American Freedom Tour to Milwaukee on August 20.

A new date has not been announced, nor has a reason for the postponement.

Trump is, however, still expected to visit Waukesha on August 5 to campaign for Tim Michels, candidate for Governor.

