NBC Sports
Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”
Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBC Sports
Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take
If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz talked massive Westbrook, Mitchell trade
This needs to be emphasized up front: Not only did this trade obviously not happen, but things also remain incredibly quiet on the trade front, and no deal similar to this appears close to happening anytime soon. If ever. However, the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed a three-team trade that...
NBC Sports
Steph unveils Curry 10s with adorable help from Riley
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.
NBC Sports
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
NBC Sports
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. remains available; when will he sign a new deal?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, two weeks into training camp. How much longer will he be on the market?. In addition to the question of where he signs, there’s an issue as to when. The folks at NFL Network recently addressed that issue.
NBC Sports
Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp
The Curry boys are at it again. On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp. Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was...
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan enjoys throwing penalty flags at 49ers camp
The 49ers' coaching staff is preparing the team for all situations. Speaking with reporters on Saturday prior to practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it known that he deliberately was throwing out penalty flags. "It's fun to call holding penalties on people who don't hold to watch them get very...
NBC Sports
Trey Lance: Everything has definitely slowed down for me
49ers quarterback Trey Lance looked overwhelmed at times when he got a chance to get on the field during his rookie season, but that didn’t stop the team from moving forward with plans to install him as their starter this season. Lance remains on track to run the offense...
NBC Sports
Kent Bazemore agrees to one-year deal with Sacramento Kings
The win-now Kings — or, at least the “we’re making the playoffs this season” Kings — have chosen to use their last roster spot on another veteran who can give them minutes over the course of a long season. Sacramento agreed to bring back former...
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp
Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
NBC Sports
NFLPA floats notion of Deshaun Watson playing Week One, but it remains highly unlikely
As the NFL’s appeal, to the NFL, of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads toward an “expedited” (by rule) resolution, the NFL Players Association seems to be trying to create any leverage that it can for a settlement. This effort includes floating the notion to some in the media that Watson could actually play in Week One against the Panthers, if/when a federal lawsuit is filed — and if/when a federal judge finds that Watson should be permitted to play while the litigation proceeds.
NBC Sports
Davis homers again, says he got Dodgers-fan dad a Giants hat
It took just a few days, but J.D. Davis already has converted his dad, Jonathan, from a Los Angeles Dodgers fan to a Giants fan. After Davis homered in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Shawn Estes and Carlos Ramirez that his dad has a new piece of orange and black swag.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk firmly believes Lance was 'born to play' quarterback
If one thing has been made clear in 49ers training camp thus far, it's that Trey Lance has blossomed as a leader in his second season. He's shown flashes of improvement on the field and has struggled at times going up against an elite San Francisco first-team defense, but undoubtedly has improved greatly from the neck up.
NBC Sports
Report: Other teams not willing to facilitate Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant trade talks have stalled out. The most common reason given for the slow pace is teams that have seriously engaged with the Nets — Miami, Boston, Phoenix (though less with the Suns after they matched the Deandre Ayton offer) — have not been willing to meet Brooklyn’s high asking price for the former MVP. Those teams want to trade for Durant to contend, but the Nets asking price would strip the rosters too far down.
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBC Sports
Bears sign Trevon Coley, waive Auzoyah Alufohai and Jon Alexander
Earlier on Friday morning, it was reported the Bears were signing cornerback Davontae Harris. Chicago has now confirmed that move and announced a few others. The Bears are also signing defensive lineman Trevon Coley. As corresponding moves, the team has waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander. Coley...
