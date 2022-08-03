ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Mays Landing Landmark Named One Of NJ’s Most Instagrammable Spots

By Jahna Michal
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Lite 96.9 WFPG
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Lite 96.9 WFPG

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#South Jersey#Tiktok#New Jersey Digest#Nj Digest#Random Old
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet

We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA

Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other

Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy