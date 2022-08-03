Mays Landing Landmark Named One Of NJ’s Most Instagrammable Spots

Read on wfpg.com
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph) 11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Old Peter’s Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet
We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant
A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant. And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong. Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos. No hoagies, either. It's chicken. Editors...
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
Why Bruce Springsteen Tickets Are Astronomically Priced In New Jersey
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
