Iowa Wesleyan To Host Wrestling Camp

The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 36TH annual Bike Van Buren on August 20 & 21. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through the rolling countryside and river valley of the historical villages during this two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bicyclists with refreshments and outstanding hospitality, all included as part of the registration fee! The routes will lead you through some of the most picturesque settings in Iowa! You can register for Bike Van Buren online at villagesofvanburen.com through August 17. Walk-up registration is welcome and will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7-8:30am. Walk-up registration will also be at the Keosauqua City Park on Sunday from 7:30-8:00am for riders that only plan to go that day. Two-day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO