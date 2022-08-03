Iowa Wesleyan To Host Wrestling Camp

Read on kilj.com
Related
kilj.com
Hoot Wilson (final arrangements)
William John “Hoot” Wilson, 57, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 6, 1965 to William C. and Linda J. McCleeary Wilson. He was a 1984 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a member of the Mount Pleasant First United Methodist Church, where he married Jodi Lynn O’Neill on December 22, 1990.
kilj.com
BIKE VAN BUREN XXXVI AUGUST 20-21, 2022
The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 36TH annual Bike Van Buren on August 20 & 21. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through the rolling countryside and river valley of the historical villages during this two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bicyclists with refreshments and outstanding hospitality, all included as part of the registration fee! The routes will lead you through some of the most picturesque settings in Iowa! You can register for Bike Van Buren online at villagesofvanburen.com through August 17. Walk-up registration is welcome and will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7-8:30am. Walk-up registration will also be at the Keosauqua City Park on Sunday from 7:30-8:00am for riders that only plan to go that day. Two-day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.
kilj.com
Inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl in Washington, Henry Counties
WASHINGTON, Iowa – The inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Washington County and the Washington County Women in Agriculture Advisory Board are planning the event. The farm crawl will feature...
kilj.com
Dorothy M. Halm
Dorothy M. Halm, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by family. Friends may call on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, the casket will remain closed per Dorothy’s wishes. The family will not be present. Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilj.com
LCHD Announces HRSA Grant Award
Lee County Health Department (LCHD) received notice from the Department of Health and Human Services they have received a $547,302 HRSA (Health Resources & Services Administration) federal grant. With this Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program grant LCHD will partner with Southeastern Community College (SCC), Blessing Health Keokuk, and Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center to develop a Southeast Iowa Public Health Academic Training Program. This program will focus on creating cross-training opportunities for new and existing healthcare personnel to learn principles of community health work, community resources, and public health concepts. This program will be able to assist health care staff in referring to appropriate resources to better patient’s health.
Comments / 0