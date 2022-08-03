Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend charged with wanton endangerment

Read on wchsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway after man shot in the head on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department launched an investigation Friday after a man was shot in the head on the city’s West Side. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the corner of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. James Hambrick, 42, was exiting his 6th Street apartment when two vehicles stopped. Hambrick and the vehicles’ occupants had a verbal argument until people in the cars pulled out firearms and shot at Hambrick. The occupants left the scene.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter training at courthouse, Sissonville HS next week
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Preparation and teamwork is what Kanawha County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said are two pillars that he hopes his deputies take away from upcoming active shooter training. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) will host active shooter training at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex and...
wchsnetwork.com
Mason County fatal ATV crash under investigation
LETART, W.Va. — A man died in an ATV crash early Friday morning in Mason County. The crash took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road in Letart. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway into Nitro Supermarket fire
NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchsnetwork.com
South Charleston officials reviewing settlement details
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston officials are among the municipal leaders reviewing what is next following a multi-million dollar settlement with three opioid distributors. South Charleston was one of the more than 170 parties that reached an agreement with AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp....
wchsnetwork.com
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
wchsnetwork.com
CRW leader says federal grant to expand air service is ‘great opportunity’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller says the facility has an opportunity ahead of it following it being awarded a federal grant to attract and maintain airfare. The airport (CRW) was awarded a grant from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air...
Comments / 0