Arizona primary election results 2022: U.S. House of Representatives

Read on kjzz.org
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity." "The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona...
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
Arizona attorney general race to have big impact on abortion rules, election claims
A typically low-key race for Arizona attorney general is set to take on a newfound sense of importance after Republicans chose a political novice turned right-wing firebrand as the party’s nominee in Tuesday’s primary.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted
After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
Who's the California billionaire trying to buy a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona?
PHOENIX — It's not a stretch to say that first-time candidate Blake Masters couldn't have won Arizona's Republican primary for the U.S. Senate without $15 million in spending by his benefactor and former boss, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel's money helped Masters counter the $14 million that another...
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: As Arizona governor candidates hit campaign trail, focus turns to independent voters
PHOENIX - With the primary election now in the rearview mirror, the potential nominees to replace Doug Ducey as Arizona's governor are starting their general election campaigns. On Aug. 4, the Associated Press projected Kari Lake as the winner of the Republican Party gubernatorial primary. The news organization has also...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Finchem, Fontes to face off in November in Arizona Secretary of State race
Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAR.com
Abraham Hamadeh’s GOP Arizona Attorney General primary win another Trump victory
PHOENIX — Abraham Hamadeh won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Attorney General race in Tuesday’s primary, securing another victory for a Donald Trump-backed candidate. Hamadeh’s win — he beat out Rodney Glassman — helped give Trump-endorsed candidates spots in the November general election for governor, U.S. Senate...
ABC 15 News
AZ Republican Party wants to unite ahead of November's general election
PHOENIX — After months of infighting, the Arizona Republican Party wants to declare a truce and form the united front it will need to win statewide races this November. That, however, may be easier said than done. On the day after the primary election, State Republican Party Chair Kelli...
kjzz.org
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
New developments arise regarding primary voting problems in Pinal County
Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for Arizona governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lake is projected to move...
kjzz.org
What Arizona primary election results could mean for November
It’s two days after the primary election in Arizona, and we’re creeping ever closer to getting the final results. The only major race still hanging in the balance as we await the final count is the Republican gubernatorial battle between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake leads as of Thursday morning by about 12,000 votes.
Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary
Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County. Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kari Lake looks ahead to Arizona general election in November
“We are so proud. So proud of the victory we have,” said Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor. “We are going to lead this state to its brightest days ahead.”
12news.com
Recap: Arizona's primary election day 2
PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans were still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor on Wednesday night. Here's a look back at Wednesday, the second day of vote counting in Arizona's primary election. >> See...
These Races From Arizona's Primary Election Still Have No Winners
Here are the races that do not yet have a winner.
Blake Masters wins Arizona's GOP primary for Senate, will take on Democrat Mark Kelly
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Blake Masters won the hard-fought Republican primary for Senate in the crucial swing state of Arizona on Tuesday, NBC News has projected, setting up a showdown with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the fall. With more than three-quarters of the vote in, Masters led the primary...
Comments / 0