ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2026 Scout by Volkswagen: Motors, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.motortrend.com

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
SlashGear

This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla

Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production

Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
BUYING CARS
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Volkswagen Motors#International Harvester#Jeep#Ford#Ev
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy