Ducati Hits an Unprecedented WSBK Milestone: 1000 Podium Finishes

Autoweek.com
With Contract Talks Suspended F1 Driver Mick Schumacher’s Future Could be in Doubt
Schumacher scored his first points in F1 earlier this season. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been with Haas for 18 months. His teammate Kevin Magnussen has already been signed to a multi-year contract. The contract talks between Mick Schumacher and Haas have suspended for Formula 1’s August...
Autoweek.com
Rimac Delivers First Production Nevera… to F1 Champ Nico Rosberg
Customer deliveries of the Rimac Nevera have begun, with the first one going to 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg. The car offers 1914 hp and 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds. Sticker price? A cool $2.4 million. 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg became the first customer to take delivery of a...
Autoweek.com
IMSA Sees Plenty of Drama at Misty Road America
Rain played havoc with the strategies at Road America Sunday. Mud, wet grass became a factor in IMSA’s penultimate race of the 2022 season. Filipe Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor lead the standings by 19 points over Oliver Jarvis and co-driver Tom Blomqvist. The penultimate round of the IMSA...
Autoweek.com
How Fast Is Too Fast for NHRA? Goodyear Says Current Tires Won't Keep Series from 340 MPH
NHRA Funny Car and Top Fuel classes are on verge of hitting 340-mph plateau. It was in 2017—five years ago—that Robert Hight, driver of the Auto Club Chevy Camaro Funny Car at John Force Racing, clocked the fastest run in NHRA history at 339.87 mph, at Sonoma, California.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
insideevs.com
Masi Barolo i/0 Raises The Bar In Gravel E-Bike Performance
Gravel bikes are a relatively new trend in the world of cycling, especially when compared to the two disciplines of mountain and road cycling. Having been into cycling all my life, I remember scoffing whenever I'd see a gravel biker on the trails around a decade or so ago, thinking to myself that these bikes would never take off. Needless to say, I was proven wrong—so much so, in fact, that I now have a bunch of gravel bikes in my collection.
