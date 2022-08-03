ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
