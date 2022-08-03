Spicy eats have been all the rage this summer, and now, you can add an innovative new flavor to your list of must-try bites. Doritos is launching a brand-new Tangy Tamarind flavor, and it’s a bold first not only for Doritos but for all major snack chips, because it marks the first time tamarind is being used as a flavor by a major salty snack brand in the U.S., per a press release from the brand. The new flavor sets itself apart from all the other fiery snacks in your go-to lineup with a hint of citrus. These chips feature a distinct combo of flavors that’ll take your tastebuds for a trip around the world (from the comfort of your own couch, of course).

