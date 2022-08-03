Read on www.elitedaily.com
Doritos' New Tamarind-Flavored Chip Is Like No Dorito You've Ever Tasted Before
Spicy eats have been all the rage this summer, and now, you can add an innovative new flavor to your list of must-try bites. Doritos is launching a brand-new Tangy Tamarind flavor, and it’s a bold first not only for Doritos but for all major snack chips, because it marks the first time tamarind is being used as a flavor by a major salty snack brand in the U.S., per a press release from the brand. The new flavor sets itself apart from all the other fiery snacks in your go-to lineup with a hint of citrus. These chips feature a distinct combo of flavors that’ll take your tastebuds for a trip around the world (from the comfort of your own couch, of course).
PSLs Are Officially Back At 7-Eleven, So It's Basically Already Fall
Though it may not be the right weather to rock your flannel yet, there’s another way you can get a jumpstart on fall vibes: a PSL. While Starbucks’ iconic fall drink hasn’t arrived yet, don’t fret, because 7-Eleven officially brought back its two fall sips on Aug. 5. Yep, that means you can kick off your early celebration of the coziest season with 7-Eleven’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes and coffees.
Michaels’ Halloween Home Decor Is Here — And It’s Full Of Dark Cottagecore
Creep it real with pearly pumpkins. Halloween is right around the corner, and Michaels is already getting into the spooktacular spirit. That’s right, Michaels’ Halloween 2022 home decor is here with both scary good and adorably cute finds for whatever fall you plan to have. Michaels actually has...
Booking.com Is Giving Away Spontaneous Trips To 7 TikTok Users This Summer
Do you love the travel content that’s been flooding your social media feeds this summer? It seems like everyone’s jet-setting somewhere fabulous, whether they’re snapping a photo of their croissant at a European cafe or showing off their fresh tan from a tropical beach somewhere amidst palm trees. You’ve probably spent hours scrolling through TikTok vlogs and montages of exciting trips abroad from travel accounts, and are patiently manifesting your turn to travel soon. If you don’t have your travel plans locked in yet, embrace the spontaneity of summer travel and enter Booking.com’s TikTok Made Me Book It giveaway to win a dream trip to any destination of your choosing — and all you have to do is head to TikTok to cast your name into the ring.
The Best Clear Mascaras
Looking back on your first foray into makeup might have you harking back to products like watermelon-flavored lip gloss, icy blue eyeshadow, and, of course, clear mascara. While many people may think of it as a symbolic segue into beauty, there’s more to clear mascara than meets the eye (…lash). The best clear mascaras add definition, curl, and length to your lashes without ever changing their natural color, making them perfect for nailing the no-makeup makeup look. All you have to do is curl your lashes, then apply a coat or two of clear mascara. It really is as simple as that.
