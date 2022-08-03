Today’s Beach Report: Fin sightings close Miacomet, Surfside, Ladies and Madaket beaches

(Aug. 7, 2022) Nat Philbrick and his wife Melissa had a minor engine fire aboard their 38-foot yawl Phebe Sunday morning near Bass Point on Coatue. As they were heading back to their mooring from the Head of the Harbor with their dog, the fire started, Philbrick said, but they were able to quickly get it under control.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO