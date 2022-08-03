Today’s Beach Report: Fin sightings close Miacomet, Surfside, Ladies and Madaket beaches

Read on www.ack.net
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Look out for jellyfish
(Aug. 5, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with green flags everywhere, but jellyfish reported at Nobadeer and Surfside. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet. The Nantucket Marine...
Inquirer and Mirror
Coast Guard assists sailboat with minor engine fire on Coatue
(Aug. 7, 2022) Nat Philbrick and his wife Melissa had a minor engine fire aboard their 38-foot yawl Phebe Sunday morning near Bass Point on Coatue. As they were heading back to their mooring from the Head of the Harbor with their dog, the fire started, Philbrick said, but they were able to quickly get it under control.
Inquirer and Mirror
Sense of Place Exhibition and Auction
More than 20 artists and artisans have donated their work in support of the Nantucket Preservation Trust. An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. with refreshments by Lemon Press. The exhibition and online auction will be open daily until Aug. 15. Tickets and more details available on nantucketpreservation.org.
Inquirer and Mirror
Meet the Artist: Balourdet Quartet
A free and informal get-together with the Balourdet String Quartet prior to its Tuesday Nantucket Musical Arts Society concert. Free.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket by Design
Multiple locations. Nantucket by Design, the Nantucket Historical Association’s premier summer fundraiser, celebrates the island’s influence on American design with speakers, a design panel and a partnership with the Nantucket Summer Antiques Show. For tickets and more information, visit www.nha.org.
Inquirer and Mirror
NISDA Sandcastle and Sculpture Contest winners
(Aug. 4, 2022) Hundreds of spectators came out to watch 52 contestants compete in the 47th annual Sandcastle and Sculpture Contest hosted by the Nantucket Island School of Design and the Arts Saturday at Jetties Beach. The contest was judged by Kevin Stanton and Donick Cary. • People’sChoiceAward: “NanSea the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Balourdet Quartet at Musical Arts Society Tuesday
(Aug. 4, 2022) The Boston-based Balourdet Quartet will headline the fifth performance in the Nantucket Musical Arts Society’s 2022 summer concert season. The group will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Congregational Church, 62 Centre St. The quartet includes Angela Bae, Justin DeFilippis, Benjamin Zannoni and Russell Houston.
Inquirer and Mirror
E-vehicles gaining popularity, if you can find one
(Aug. 5, 2022) Rising gas prices, rising sea levels and space-bound tech moguls have put electric vehicles in the spotlight in recent years. Bill Tornovish, co-owner of Don Allen Auto Service, thinks that electric cars and trucks make a great deal of sense on Nantucket, given the small confines of the island and the 200- to 300-mile range of electric vehicles.
