Wayne sheriff: 'Nothing to indicate' man would be hostile before he shot 3 deputies, killing 1

Read on www.wral.com
Related
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
cbs17
Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family mourns 17-year-old shot, killed at Nash County party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and a second person injured on Sunday. The shootings happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
cbs17
Woman hit by car in downtown Raleigh; man charged with DWI, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they arrested a man who hit a woman with his car late Saturday night in downtown Raleigh. At about 11:39 p.m., police say 31-year-old Dylan Sinclair Jackson hit a woman crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. Officers say she was taken...
cbs17
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Woman rams car into NC home during dispute with teens, police say
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A multi-state search for a murder suspect in Pennsylvania ended in Fayetteville. Chester City Police in Pennsylvania said Dahmier Harmon is accused of murdering a man named Leon Culbreath on August 3. Harmon is also wanted for abduction. Harmon was arrested Friday night in Fayetteville and...
cbs17
Funeral arrangements for Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman announced
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral for fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive. Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie told CBS 17 Fishman’s service will be held at 11 a.m. After the funeral, a...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
Man shot in head in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
cbs17
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
cbs17
6-time felon gets 6+ years in prison after Dunn arrest with gun, drugs and nearly $20,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who was busted in Dunn with cocaine, a loaded gun and nearly $20,000 in cash was sentenced Friday to nearly 6.5 years in prison, officials said. Derrick Lee Daye — a six-time felon — was sentenced to 77 months in prison...
cbs17
Man dies after being shot in the head Sunday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man has died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2